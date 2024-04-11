Over 1.50 lakh new voters added in eight Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra

Mumbai: More than 1.52 lakh new voters have been registered in eight out of total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra in the latest round of electoral roll revision, in which the number of new women voters was more than their male counterparts, officials said.

In this special drive conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI), as many as 82,658 new female voters were registered as against the 69,652 new male voters in these eight constituencies— Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani.

However, the total number of female voters across these eight segments is way below the count of male voters.

There are 53,99,057 female voters as against the 77,21,374 male voters. There are 432 voters registered as transgenders, an official statement issued by the chief electoral office of Maharashtra.

These eight constituencies will go to polls in the second phase on May 7.