<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed January 31, 2026, as the final deadline for conducting all local body elections in Maharashtra.</p><p>The top court made it clear that it is a one-time concession without possibility of any further extension. </p><p>Notably, since 2022, local body elections in Maharashtra have been stalled due to litigation over reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).</p><p>A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi pulled up the State Election Commission for delay in the matter, while emphasising on the essence of grassroots democracy through periodical elections.</p><p>The court said that polls in all Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and municipalities must be completed within the stipulated time frame. </p><p>Considering the matter, the bench rebuked the SEC for failing to comply with earlier timelines.</p><p>"Elections of all local bodies shall be conducted by January, 2026. No further extension shall be granted to the state or the state election commission," it said. </p><p>The bench said if there is any other logistic assistance required, SEC should approach this court before October 31, 2025, and the ongoing delimitation exercise must be concluded by October 31, 2025.</p><p>The court also made it clear to concerned authorities that they cannot cite delimitation as a ground to postpone elections. </p><p>"We are constrained to observe that SEC has failed to take prompt action for compliance of this court's directions in the prescribed time schedule," the bench said.</p><p>During the hearing, the court was informed that there were non-availability of electronic voting machines (EVMs), unavailability of school premises due to board exams and shortage of staff to conduct the polls.</p><p>On EVMs, the bench directed the SEC to make arrangements and file a compliance affidavit by November 30, and, on board exams scheduled in March 2026, it said the exam schedule cannot form a basis for delaying elections. </p><p>The bench said it is not keen to entertain these "excuses", while fixing the deadline for the local body polls. </p><p>The court had in May, this year, had passed an interim order directing that polls be conducted as per the OBC quota regime that existed prior to the Banthia Commission report of July 2022.</p>