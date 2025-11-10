Menu
Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 88.71 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.64 against the American currency, and touched an intraday high of 88.64 and a low of 88.71 against the greenback during the day.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 10:45 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 10:45 IST
