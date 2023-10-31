Candidates with most number of criminal cases in poll-bound Mizoram

According to the data released by The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), out of the 174 candidates analysed in Mizoram Assembly elections 2023, seven (four per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.
In 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections, out of 209 candidates analysed, 9 (4 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves.
Polling for the 40 member Mizoram Assembly is scheduled on November 7.
Out of seven candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves, all seven (four per cent) have serious declared criminal cases. In 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections, four (two percent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against them.
Four (10 percent) out of 40 candidates analysed from Zoram People’s
Movement, two (nine per cent) out of 23 candidates analysed from BJP and one (three per cent) out of 40 candidates analysed from MNF have declared criminal cases, as well as declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, ADR data states.
All major parties contesting in upcoming Mizoram elections have given tickets from three per cent to 10 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.
MNF candidate V Zirsanga from Lwngtlai district, Lawngtlai West (ST) constituency has a total of two criminal cases against him, including two serious IPCs and three other IPCs. The cases against him are still pending.
BJP candidate PS Zatluanga from Champhai district, Champhai North (ST) constituency has a total of two criminal cases against him, including one serious IPC and owt other IPCs, with both cases pending.
Zoram People’s Movement candidate K Sapdanga from Aizwal district, Aizwal North-III (ST) constituency, has been charged with one criminal case. He is charged with one serious IPC and one other IPC, and both cases against him are pending.
Another candidate from Zoram People’s Movement, Lalnghinglova Hmar, hailing from Aizwal district and Aizwal West-II (ST) constituency also has one criminal case to his name. His charges include one serious IPC, one other IPC and both his cases are still pending.
V Malsawmtluanga, Zoram People’s Movement candidate from Lunglei district (Lunglei North (ST) constituency) has one criminal case against his name, with one serious IPC and two other IPCs. His case still stands pending.
Nc Muankima, another BJP candidate, hailing from Lawgtlai district (Lawngtlai Eest (ST) constituency) has one criminal case, with one serious IPC and one other IPC against him. His case is still pending.
Zoram People’s Movement candidate from Lawgtlai district (Tuichawng (ST) constituency) has one criminal case against him. His case is inclusive of one serious IPC and one other IPC, and is also pending.
The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the Mizoram Assembly Elections as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around four per cent candidates with criminal cases, ADR data claims.