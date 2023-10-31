Candidates with most number of criminal cases in poll-bound Mizoram

BJP candidate PS Zatluanga from Champhai district, Champhai North (ST) constituency has a total of two criminal cases against him, including one serious IPC and owt other IPCs, with both cases pending.





Zoram People’s Movement candidate K Sapdanga from Aizwal district, Aizwal North-III (ST) constituency, has been charged with one criminal case. He is charged with one serious IPC and one other IPC, and both cases against him are pending.

Another candidate from Zoram People’s Movement, Lalnghinglova Hmar, hailing from Aizwal district and Aizwal West-II (ST) constituency also has one criminal case to his name. His charges include one serious IPC, one other IPC and both his cases are still pending.



V Malsawmtluanga, Zoram People’s Movement candidate from Lunglei district (Lunglei North (ST) constituency) has one criminal case against his name, with one serious IPC and two other IPCs. His case still stands pending.



Nc Muankima, another BJP candidate, hailing from Lawgtlai district (Lawngtlai Eest (ST) constituency) has one criminal case, with one serious IPC and one other IPC against him. His case is still pending.



Zoram People’s Movement candidate from Lawgtlai district (Tuichawng (ST) constituency) has one criminal case against him. His case is inclusive of one serious IPC and one other IPC, and is also pending.