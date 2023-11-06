Election FAQs | What documents are needed to get a voter ID?

Once the form is filled, it has to be submitted to an Electoral Registration Officer.

After the contents of the form are verified, the applicant's name will be included in the voter's list, making them eligible to exercise their franchise.

What documents are required to be enclosed?

Aadhar card, a document for proof of birth, your graduation certificate, proof of ordinary residence and two passport-size photographs are the documents required during the process of registration.

Any of the following documents can be attached as proof of date of birth - a birth certificate, Class 10 mark sheet, PAN card, passport, driving licence or Aadhaar letter given by the UIDAI. In case there's no age proof available, the parents of the first-time applicant have to fill out a form of oath or affirmation.

As proof of ordinary residence, any of the following documents can be used – bank passbook, ration card, passport, driving licence, rent agreement, Income Tax assessment order, water or electricity or telephone or gas bill either in the name of the applicant or of their closest relatives like parents or any post delivered through India Post in the applicant’s name at the specified address.