Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Confident of victory in Kalyan: CM Shinde

He visited Kalyan when his son filed his nomination seeking a third term as MP, and now he was visiting the area for the second time as he did not worry about the result, the CM told reporters.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 20:01 IST
Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday expressed confidence about his son, sitting MP Shrikant Shinde's victory from Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

He was sure that Shrikant will win with a record margin, the CM added.

Later, the chief minister participated in a roadshow.

Published 16 May 2024, 20:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath ShindeLok Sabha Elections 2024

