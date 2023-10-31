How sitting Mizoram CMs have fared in Assembly polls till date

Let's have a look at the list of all the Mizoram CMs who have served the position and how they have fared in the state Assembly polls till date.

1. C Chhunga (May 3, 1972 - May 10, 1977) -- Independent

Elections in Mizoram Assembly were first held in 1972. Independent candidate C Chhunga was appointed as the first-ever chief minister of the state. He fought from the Kolasib constituency and served for a total of five years and seven days

2. T Sailo (June 2, 1978 - November 10, 1978; May 8, 1979 - May 4, 1984) -- Mizoram People's Conference

In the May 1978 Assembly polls, Mizoram People's Conference emerged as the single largest party and Aizawl North candidate T Sailo was appointed as the CM. His first tenure lasted for just 161 days as on November 10, 1978, President's rule was invoked in the Mizoram which lasted for 179 days. However, Sailo was back on the CM's throne on May 8, 1979 and stayed in power till 1984.

3. Lal Thanhawla (May 5, 1984 - August 20, 1986; January 24, 1989 - December 3, 1998; December 11, 2008 - Dec 14, 2018) -- INC

Congress candidate from Serchhip, Lal Thanhawla was sworn in as the third Mizoram chief minister in 1984 till 1986. Fighting the polls again in 1989, Thanhawla took over the reigns of the state in January and went on to serve the position for almost a decade till December 1998. He again served the CM's post for a mammoth 10 years and three days from 2008 to 2018.

4. Laldenga (August 21, 1986 - September 7, 1988) - MNF

Mizo National Front founder and chief Laldenga fought the 1986 Assembly elections from Aizawl North II and successfully managed to clinch the CM's seat till 1988.

5. Zoramthanga (December 3, 1998 - December 11, 2008; December 15, 2018 - present) - MNF

Mizoram's incumbent CM Zoramthanga's first stint as CM came in 1998 where he representated MNF party from Champhai. He remained in power till 2008 completing a decade as the man-in-charge. His second tenure as CM began in 2018 which is currently ongoing.

It remains to be seen whether Zoramthanga can wither the storm of anti-incumbency in Mizoram and remain seated as the longest serving CM of the state.

(Data and inputs from ECI, IndiaVotes, and PTI)