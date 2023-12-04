Mizoram Assembly Election Results Live: Counting to begin in 13 centres at 8 am amid tight security
The results of the Mizoram Assembly elections were supposed to be declared on December 3, but it was rescheduled to today by the EC after protests by several fronts as Sunday is a holy day for Christians. Exit polls have predicted that the ZPM is likely to unseat the MNF this time around. Follow all the latest updates from counting day only with DH!
Some exit polls have predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM, but the majority indicated a hung House with no party getting a clear majority
Postal ballots will be counted first, and from 8.30 am, the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted
Counting to begin in 13 centres at 8 am amid tight security: Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader and the party's chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma said his party is 'confident of winning an absolute majority in the assembly'
In the 2018 polls, the MNF had bagged 26 seats and the ZPM won 8, relegating the Congress, which secured 5, to the third place. The BJP opened its account by winning one seat.
Will prioritise resource mobilisation if MNF returns to power, says Mizoram CM
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday exuded confidence that the MNF will return to power by crossing the magic number of 21 in the 40-member assembly and said he will prioritise resource mobilisation to improve the financial condition of the northeastern state, if the party forms the government.
How parties performed in reserved seats?
In the 39 reserved constituencies, the Mizo National Front (MNF) won twenty five seats, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) with five, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with one, and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) with eight.
Here is how Mizoram's political map looked after the 2018 Assembly elections
