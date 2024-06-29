Counting under way for civic body polls in Nagaland

Kohima: Counting of votes was underway on Saturday for the civic body polls in Nagaland, held after a gap of two decades, an official said.

The counting for the polls to 24 urban local bodies, three municipalities and 21 town councils, spread over 10 districts commenced at 8 am in 16 centres, the State Election Commission official said.

The NDPP won the Chiephobozou Town Council in Kohima as its candidates were elected unopposed in all nine wards of the urban local body, he said.

Nearly 82 per cent of the over 2.23 lakh electors exercised their franchise in the civic polls on June 26.

The urban local body polls in the northeastern state were held for the first time with 33 per cent women reservation. The last elections were held in 2004.