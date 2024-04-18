Nomination filing process starts for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the Election Commission of India issuing notification for the simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly, the nomination paper filing process started on Thursday.

The candidates can file nomination papers for Odisha's four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly segments between 11 am and 3 pm from April 18 to April 25, the notification said.

Voting will be held on May 13 in four Lok Sabha seats— Berhampur, Nabarangpur (ST), Kalahandi and Koraput (ST). Polling for the 28 assembly segments under the four Parliamentary constituencies will also be held on the same day.

Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunj B Dhal said the nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 26 and the last date for candidates to withdraw nomination is April 29 and the polling will be held on May 13.