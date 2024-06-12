Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Who is Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo?

Who is Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo?

Kanak Vardhan Singh, who has long and illustrious political career spanning over 20 years, was born into a politically active family and is a BA Part-I graduate from Delhi University.

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo’s entry into politics was a natural progression given his family’s background and his own passion for public service.

According to myneta.info, he has assets worth of Rs 67.3 crore with movable asset worth over 7.8 crore and immovable asset worth of 59.5 crore. There are 2 criminal cases against him, one under sections 188 and 34 and the other under sections 143, 269, 270, 336, and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

He was the cabinet minister in the Odisha assembly from 2000 to 2004 and again from 2004 to 2009 until Naveen Patnaik left the National Democratic Alliance. He was the president of the state unit of the BJP from 2013 to 2016. His wife Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo is Lok Sabha member from Balangir.