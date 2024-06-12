Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Who is Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who won from the Patnagarh Assembly Constituency in Bolangir district of Odisha, on Wednesday sworn in as the deputy chief minister of the state along with Pravati Parida.
Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (67), a member of the erstwhile royal family of Patna (princely state), Bolangir, defeated BJD candidate Saroj Kumar Meher by a narrow margin of 1,357 votes in this assembly election.
Who is Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo?
Kanak Vardhan Singh, who has long and illustrious political career spanning over 20 years, was born into a politically active family and is a BA Part-I graduate from Delhi University.
Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo’s entry into politics was a natural progression given his family’s background and his own passion for public service.
According to myneta.info, he has assets worth of Rs 67.3 crore with movable asset worth over 7.8 crore and immovable asset worth of 59.5 crore. There are 2 criminal cases against him, one under sections 188 and 34 and the other under sections 143, 269, 270, 336, and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.
He was the cabinet minister in the Odisha assembly from 2000 to 2004 and again from 2004 to 2009 until Naveen Patnaik left the National Democratic Alliance. He was the president of the state unit of the BJP from 2013 to 2016. His wife Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo is Lok Sabha member from Balangir.
(Garima Baja is a student pursuing BA Communication Studies at Mount Carmel College and interned with Deccan Herald in summer 2024.)
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 12 June 2024, 16:47 IST