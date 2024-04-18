Odisha Assembly Polls 2024: Congress announces names of candidates for four more seats

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Thursday announced the names of four more candidates for the Odisha assembly polls.

Debendra Kumar Sahoo will contest from Mahanga, Manoj Rath (Satyabadi), Prakash Chandra Jena (Bhubaneswar-Central) and Ashok Kumar Das (Bhubaneswar-North), the party said.

The Congress has so far announced candidates for 123 assembly seats of 147. The party has left two seats for the JMM and CPI(M).