Homeelectionsodisha

Odisha Assembly Polls 2024: Congress announces names of candidates for four more seats

Last Updated 18 April 2024, 09:17 IST

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Thursday announced the names of four more candidates for the Odisha assembly polls.

Debendra Kumar Sahoo will contest from Mahanga, Manoj Rath (Satyabadi), Prakash Chandra Jena (Bhubaneswar-Central) and Ashok Kumar Das (Bhubaneswar-North), the party said.

The Congress has so far announced candidates for 123 assembly seats of 147. The party has left two seats for the JMM and CPI(M).

The ruling BJD has thus far declared nominees for 126 seats, and the BJP for 112 constituencies.

Simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held in Odisha, starting May 13.

(Published 18 April 2024, 09:17 IST)
