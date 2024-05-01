Police start arresting protesters at Columbia University building, start clearing occupied Hamilton Hall

New York: Hundreds of police officers in riot gear began arresting pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia University on Tuesday night, about 20 hours after protesters had seized a campus building. The occupation further escalated the crisis that has consumed the school and ignited student activism on dozens of campuses nationwide.

The officers climbed a ladder and broke a window on the second floor to enter the occupied building, Hamilton Hall, then led protesters in zip ties onto law enforcement buses parked near campus.

The action came nearly two weeks after the police arrested more than 100 protesters who had set up tents on the upper Manhattan campus. The police action outraged many faculty members and students, who almost immediately pitched new tents. Since then, the encampment has grown to be larger than the original.

After demonstrators seized Hamilton Hall, a building with a history of student takeovers, the university closed the campus to everyone but students who live there, as well as employees who provide essential services, and said it would move to expel any students who had occupied the building.

What to know about Columbia:

— Many protesters left Columbia’s encampment Monday as the university’s deadline for doing so neared. But several dozen protesters and about 100 tents remained Tuesday.

— The student organization behind the encampment, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, said that “an autonomous group” had seized Hamilton Hall, a building with a history of student takeovers, and would stay until the university conceded to CUAD’s demands, which include divestment from companies doing business in Israel.

— Columbia administrators closed the Manhattan campus Tuesday to everyone but students who live in dorms there and employees who provide essential services.