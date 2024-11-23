Home
Punjab bypolls: AAP, Cong leading in 2 seats each

In Chabbewal, the AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal consolidated his position as he was leading by 8,508 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Ranjit Kumar after the fifth round of counting. The BJP's Sohan Singh Thandal was in the third spot.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 05:16 IST

