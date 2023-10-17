BJP out to woo Rajputs to make a turnaround in Rajasthan, inducts 2 stalwarts from community

The enrolment of these two faces into the BJP just before the announcement of the second list, is perhaps an indication of the importance of Rajputs votes for the party.

The function in Delhi was attended by another Rajput royal, erstwhile princess of Jaipur and also Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, BJP state president C P Joshi, Union minister and Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal and national general secretary and Rajasthan incharge Arun Singh.

Vishvaraj Singh is the son of Mahendra Singh Mewar, who was elected as BJP’s Chittorgarh MP in 1989 with a record margin of 190,000 votes. The present Maharana of Udaipur, Arvind Singh Mewar is Vishvaraj’s uncle.

Polo player Bhavani Singh Kalvi, from Kalvi village in Nagaur district, whose father helmed the Karni Sena, the outfit which is known for upholding the interests of Rajputs, said at the media briefing that with his background in polo, he would be a worthy team player of BJP. Interestingly Karni Sena had indulged in violent protests against the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s big budget film Padmavati, saying the movie insulted their queen who belonged to their community.