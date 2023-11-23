BJP wraps up high-decibel Rajasthan campaign as polls near

New Delhi: The BJP’s high-decibel campaign in Rajasthan came to an end on Thursday with PM Modi saying that the Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has been unkind to women and Gurjars alike. Home Minister Amit Shah, on the other hand, said that there is no doubt that the BJP will form a government in Rajasthan.
At a rally in Deogarh, PM Modi said that the women in the state will vote for the BJP. “I have seen this in the entire state. The women in Rajasthan are not ready to tolerate Congress even for a moment. Rajasthan has not seen any government that has done more atrocities on women than the present one,” Modi said.
In another rally, in a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘panauti’ comment, Modi said that his detractors were trying to abuse him. “There are people who are not aware about the strength of the BJP. They feel that abusing Modi will work for them. They don't know that workers of the BJP have given their blood and sweat to this party,” Modi said.
Continuing his focus on Sachin Pilot, Modi said that the Congress was trying to sideline the son of a slain Gurjar (Rajesh Pilot). “A Gurjar son struggles to make his space in politics, gives his life to the party and after coming to power, the royal family removes him like a fly in milk,” Modi said.
Shah, in addition to his rallies, also addressed reporters at Jaipur, where he said that he was confident of the BJP’s victory in the swing state. “It never happened in Indian history that Rs 2.35 crore cash and 1 kg of gold got caught in the ministry's cupboard but there was no reaction from CM Ashok Gehlot. I have never seen anybody reacting too casually to corruption,” he told reporters.
Shah also said that after touring the state, he is confident of a BJP government in Rajasthan. “I have been visiting Rajasthan regularly for the past six months, took part in organisational and poll meetings. I can say with conviction that the BJP is headed for a comprehensive victory in Rajasthan as people across the state have taken a pledge to defeat the corrupt and failed government of Gehlot,” he said.
Election campaigns in the desert state came to an end on Thursday evening at 6 pm, and the state will go to the polls on November 25.