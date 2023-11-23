BJP wraps up high-decibel Rajasthan campaign as polls near

New Delhi: The BJP’s high-decibel campaign in Rajasthan came to an end on Thursday with PM Modi saying that the Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has been unkind to women and Gurjars alike. Home Minister Amit Shah, on the other hand, said that there is no doubt that the BJP will form a government in Rajasthan.

At a rally in Deogarh, PM Modi said that the women in the state will vote for the BJP. “I have seen this in the entire state. The women in Rajasthan are not ready to tolerate Congress even for a moment. Rajasthan has not seen any government that has done more atrocities on women than the present one,” Modi said.

In another rally, in a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘panauti’ comment, Modi said that his detractors were trying to abuse him. “There are people who are not aware about the strength of the BJP. They feel that abusing Modi will work for them. They don't know that workers of the BJP have given their blood and sweat to this party,” Modi said.