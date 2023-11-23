In reference to Pilot, PM Modi says Congress 'insulting' Gurjars in Rajasthan

Addressing a rally in Rajsamand, Modi said, 'A Gurjar son struggles to make his space in politics, gives his life to the party and after coming to power, is treated by the royal family as inconspicuous as a fly in milk'.

'They did the same with late Rajesh Pilot and are doing the same with his son,' he said, adding the Congress has been 'insulting' Gurjars now and in the past.