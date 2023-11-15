Rahul Gandhi to finally campaign in Rajasthan from November 16

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi will finally campaign in Rajasthan for four days in the last eight days of electioneering. This will mark his first visit to the state after elections were declared over a month ago.

The former Congress president, who is considered the party's topmost campaigner, will woo voters in the state on November 16, 19, 21 and 22. The last date of campaigning is November 23 -- two days ahead of polling for the 200-strong Assembly.

Rahul's absence in Rajasthan for over a month had triggered speculation about his reluctance to campaign for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who had sabotaged the party High Command's plans to install his bête noire, Sachin Pilot, in his place when he would be elevated as party chief.

It is also speculated that the Congress's assessment about its tough chances in the state may have influenced Rahul's campaign plans.