Rajasthan polls: Parties that have been in power since Independence

As Rajasthan approaches its upcoming election, the incumbent Congress, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and the Opposition BJP are engaged in a closely contested race. We'll delve into the history of government formation after each assembly election in the state since Independence. It's noteworthy that the BJP was founded as a political party in 1980.
Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.
The Congress has won elections in Rajasthan on ten different occasions. The Janata Party broke the Congress' continuous streak in the 1977 Assembly elections following the Emergency, and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat became the first non-Congress Chief Minister of the state. The BJP has won elections in the state and formed a government on four different occasions.
Below is a list of the parties that have achieved victory in Rajasthan Assembly elections, starting from the inaugural election in 1952:
1952: Indian National Congress (INC)
1957: Indian National Congress (INC)
1962: Indian National Congress (INC)
1967: Indian National Congress (INC)
1972: Indian National Congress (INC)
1977: Janata Party
1980: Indian National Congress (INC)
1985: Indian National Congress (INC)
1990: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
1993: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
1998: Indian National Congress (INC)
2003: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
2008: Indian National Congress (INC)
2013: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
2018: Indian National Congress (INC)
Please note: President's Rule under Article 356 of the Constitution has been imposed in the state on four different occasions.