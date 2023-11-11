Rajasthan polls: Parties that have been in power since Independence

As Rajasthan approaches its upcoming election, the incumbent Congress, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and the Opposition BJP are engaged in a closely contested race. We'll delve into the history of government formation after each assembly election in the state since Independence. It's noteworthy that the BJP was founded as a political party in 1980.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.