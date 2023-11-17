Rajasthan Assembly Polls | Seats that Congress, BJP overturned in 2018 election

The 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections painted a vivid picture of the state's political dynamics.

Amid the intense electoral battle, both the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) emerged with significant wins in various constituencies, each marked by varying margins of votes.

The Indian National Congress emerged as a dominant force, clinching 99 seats and on the other hand BJP secured 73 seats.

This article delves into the some key constituencies where each party marked its victory.