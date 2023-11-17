Rajasthan Assembly Polls | Seats that Congress, BJP overturned in 2018 election

The 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections painted a vivid picture of the state's political dynamics.
Amid the intense electoral battle, both the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) emerged with significant wins in various constituencies, each marked by varying margins of votes.
The Indian National Congress emerged as a dominant force, clinching 99 seats and on the other hand BJP secured 73 seats.
This article delves into the some key constituencies where each party marked its victory.
Constituencies won by BJP
Ahore: Here, the BJP showcased its dominance with a significant margin of 31,048 votes.
Ajmer South: This constituency witnessed a BJP victory with a margin of 5,700 votes.
Ajmer North: Continuing its winning streak, the BJP clinched this seat with a margin of 8,630 votes.
Alwar Urban: In a decisive win, the BJP took this constituency by a margin of 22,008 votes.
Amber: This seat added to the BJP tally with a margin of 13,276 votes.
Constituencies won by Congress
Adarsh Nagar: A noteworthy victory for Congress with a margin of 12,553 votes.
Alwar Rural: In this rural heartland, Congress secured a win with a substantial margin of 26,477 votes, reflecting its rural outreach success.
Anta: Marking a remarkable victory, Congress won by a margin of 34,063 votes.
Bari: Here, Congress emerged victorious with a margin of 19,683 votes.
Baran-Atru: Adding to their tally, Congress clinched this seat with a margin of 12,248 votes.
Rajasthan, India's most expansive state by area, is gearing up for its assembly elections scheduled for November 25, with the vote tallying on December 3.
(Data taken from India Votes)