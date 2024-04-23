Renovation work at Rahul Gandhi's Amethi house triggers speculation on his candidature

The state Congress leaders here remained tightlipped when queried if Rahul could contest from Amethi. "It is upto Rahulji to take a decision about it" said a senior UP Congress leader while speaking to DH here on Tuesday.

Former member of the UP Legislative Assembly and considered to be a close confidante of the former Congress president, Deepak Singh also remained evasive when queried in this regard.

"The people of Amethi want Rahul Gandhi to contest from the seat....they want him to represent them in the Parliament" Singh said.

On being asked if the renovation work was a pointer that Rahul might contest from Amethi, Singh said that it was "routine work" and had nothing to do with Rahul's candidature.

He, however, expressed confidence that Rahul would win Amethi "hands down" if he decided to contest from there.

Rahul, while speaking to the reporters at Ghaziabad a few days back, had said that the decision about his candidature from Amethi would be decided by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's central election committee.