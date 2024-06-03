Doyen of Sikkim’s politics stares at end of career, loss of 'longest-serving CM' record

Kolkata: Pawan Kumar Chamling’s hope to win a seat in the legislative assembly of Sikkim for the ninth time was dashed on Sunday. He lost in both the constituencies he was contesting in as a candidate of his Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which finally could win just one seat in the 32-member House.

That may not be the end of gloom and doom for Chamling. The septuagenarian may also lose the record of being the country’s longest-serving chief minister soon if the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) wins the assembly elections in Odisha on Tuesday and Naveen Patnaik continues at the helm of the state government.

Chamling’s long political career on Sunday appeared to be close to its end as Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won all but one seat in the state assembly.