Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionssikkim

Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: Bhaichung Bhutia loses to SKM's R D Dorjee in Barfung

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate bagged 8,358 votes while Bhutia got 4,012 votes.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 13:18 IST
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 13:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Gangtok: Former India Football captain and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) vice president Bhaichung Bhutia lost the Barfung Assembly constituency in Namchi district to SKM's Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia on Sunday.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate bagged 8,358 votes while Bhutia got 4,012 votes.

The Citizen Action Party - Sikkim candidate in the Barfung constituency Dadul Lepcha got 656 votes while BJP nominee Tashi Dadul Bhutia received only 298 votes.

Bhaichung Bhutia joined the SDF before the Sikkim Assembly elections. He also merged the erstwhile Hamro Sikkim Party with the SDF.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, could manage only one seat, though its president Pawan Kumar Chamling lost in the two constituencies he contested.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2024, 13:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSikkimBhaichung BhutiaSDFSKMSikkim Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT