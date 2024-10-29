Sikkim bypoll: SDF candidates withdraw, clear path for SKM's uncontested victories

<p>Gangtok: In a surprise move, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) aspirants Prem Bahadur Bhandari and Daniel Rai on Tuesday withdrew their candidature from Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, paving the way for the uncontested victories of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) nominees Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai.</p>.<p>Bhandari withdrew his papers from the Soreng-Chakung seat, leaving SKM's Aditya Golay as the lone candidate in fray for the November 13 bypoll.</p>.<p>Rai withdrew his candidature from Namchi-Singhithang, allowing SKM's Satish Chandra Rai to secure victory without contest.</p>.<p>The SKM nominees will be declared elected unopposed at the end of the deadline for withdrawal of candidates on Wednesday, they said.</p>