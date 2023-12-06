A look at Telangana CM-elect Revanth Reddy's net worth & criminal cases

Anumula Revanth Reddy has had a remarkable political journey, starting as a Zilla Parishad territorial constituency member in 2006 and eventually becoming the chief minister-elect of Telangana. Over the course of 17 years, he has made significant progress in his political career.

Reddy, who is now TPCC president, deflected from Telugu Desam party (TDP) to Congress in 2017.

He will take oath as the new Chief Minister of the state on December 7 following the party's victory in the recently held Assembly election, which toppled BRS government that had been heading the state since its formation in 2014.

Here, we take a look at his net worth and criminal cases against him.

Net Worth

Revanth Reddy's assets are pegged to be at Rs 30,04,98,852 (30 crore). His income for financial year 2022-2023 had been Rs 13,76,700 as per his income tax return. For 2021-2022, his total income was Rs 14,31,580.

The total assets include movable assets such as cash, deposits in banks, financial institutions & non-banking financial companies, bonds and shares, motor vehicles, jewellery and other assets in the name of Revanth Reddy and his wife, Geetha.