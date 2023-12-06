A look at Telangana CM-elect Revanth Reddy's net worth & criminal cases

Anumula Revanth Reddy has had a remarkable political journey, starting as a Zilla Parishad territorial constituency member in 2006 and eventually becoming the chief minister-elect of Telangana. Over the course of 17 years, he has made significant progress in his political career.
Reddy, who is now TPCC president, deflected from Telugu Desam party (TDP) to Congress in 2017.
He will take oath as the new Chief Minister of the state on December 7 following the party's victory in the recently held Assembly election, which toppled BRS government that had been heading the state since its formation in 2014.
Here, we take a look at his net worth and criminal cases against him.
Net Worth
Revanth Reddy's assets are pegged to be at Rs 30,04,98,852 (30 crore). His income for financial year 2022-2023 had been Rs 13,76,700 as per his income tax return. For 2021-2022, his total income was Rs 14,31,580.
The total assets include movable assets such as cash, deposits in banks, financial institutions & non-banking financial companies, bonds and shares, motor vehicles, jewellery and other assets in the name of Revanth Reddy and his wife, Geetha.
Gross total value of Revanth Reddy's movable asset as per affidavit is Rs 2,18,93,343 and that of his wife is Rs 2,92,68,009.
Immovable assets, like agricultural land, non-agricultural land, residential buildings etc are worth Rs 8,62,33,567 for Reddy, while it is Rs 15,02,67,225 for his wife.
His total liabilities are pegged at Rs 1,90,26,339.
Criminal Cases
Revanth Reddy has a total of 89 criminal cases in his name, out of which charges were framed in only one. He was not convicted in any of the cases charged against him.
Of the 89 cases, 34 charges were related to IPC Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation); 38 others were related to IPC Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace); 21 were related to IPC Section-153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed-if not committed); 17 others were related to IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant); 12 cases were related to IPC section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint); and 12 others were related to IPC section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).