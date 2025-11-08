<p>The Jubilee Hills bypoll has become a political litmus test in Telangana.</p><p>As Congress, BRS and BJP face off, the outcome could signal what lies ahead for the state.</p><p>The high-stakes Jubilee Hills bypoll is more than a local contest — it’s a test of strength for Telangana’s ruling Congress, the opposition BRS, and the BJP. With each party fighting to assert its presence in Hyderabad’s most-watched constituency, this election could shape the political mood across the state.</p><p>From campaign strategies to caste and community alignments, the bypoll is being seen as an indicator of Telangana’s shifting political ground. Will the Congress hold its position, or will the BRS and BJP make new inroads?</p>