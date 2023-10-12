Home
Homeelectionstelangana

Congress forms election coordination committee for Telangana polls

'Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of Election Coordination Committee for the ensuing assembly election in Telangana - 2023, with immediate effect,' a statement from the party said.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 14:31 IST

The Congress on Thursday constituted an election coordination committee for Telangana assembly polls which includes party MP and whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore.

Besides Tagore, the panel includes party leaders Deepa Das Munshi, Meenakshi Natarajan and Kunduru Jana Reddy.

'Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of Election Coordination Committee for the ensuing assembly election in Telangana - 2023, with immediate effect,' a statement from the party said.

The party said M K Vishnu Prasad, MP, was appointed as observer for the Chelvella Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana with immediate effect.

Pawan Khera was also appointed AICC observer to oversee the media preparations for the assembly elections in Rajasthan with immediate effect, another statement from the Congress said.

Rajasthan assembly elections will be held on November 25, while Telangana will go to polls on November 30.

(Published 12 October 2023, 14:31 IST)
