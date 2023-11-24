How to check results of your Telangana constituency?

In the digitally connected world of today, staying updated with the election results of your constituency is easier than ever.
For residents and voters in Telangana, tracking the outcomes of assembly elections is only a matter of accessing the right resources.
This article guides you on how to check the results of your constituency in the Telangana Assembly elections.
Official websites
The most reliable source for checking poll results is the official websites dedicated to election processes.
The Chief Electoral Office of Telangana, under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, is responsible for all electoral procedures, including updation and announcement of election results.
1. Visit the Chief Electoral Office of Telangana website
This website provides comprehensive details about the election process and, most importantly, the results.
Here, you will find constituency-wise results, including the number of votes each candidate received.
2. Election Commission of India (ECI) portal
The ECI’s official website is another authoritative source.
It often features a dedicated section for election results where you can check the outcomes of all constituencies in Telangana.
3. Online news portals
Websites of major Indian news outlets provide minute-by-minute updates.
4. Live TV and YouTube channels
Many news channels broadcast live results. Additionally, their YouTube channels might also stream election result coverage.
5. Social media and mobile apps
Social media platforms and mobile apps can be quick sources for election result updates.
Following official election pages or popular news channels on platforms like Twitter and Facebook can provide quick updates.
The Chief Electoral Office of Telangana’s website and the ECI portal are your primary sources for accurate and official results.
The 2023 Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled for November 30 and results will be declared on December 3.