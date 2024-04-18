LS polls 2024: BJP refuses to even mention word ‘minorities’ in its manifesto, alleges AIMIM chief Owaisi

Hyderabad: Alleging that the BJP has hatred towards minorities, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the saffron party even refused to mention the word 'minorities' in its manifesto, instead saying it as 'marginalised'.

Owaisis said AIMIM’s alliance in Uttar Pradesh with Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal (K) will continue even in the Assembly polls and the party will support Prakash Ambedkar in Akola and Anand Ambedkar in Amaravati in Maharashtra.

"I have seen the BJP’s advertisement on April 17 in various newspapers. Please see when they talk about giving loans or help to start a business from the government, it says ST and OBC. The BJP is even refusing to mention word minorities forget about Muslims. The word minorities is mentioned in the Constitution of India and the BJP has a great hatred for the word M," Owaisi told PTI videos on Wednesday.

"They have not mentioned the word minorities. They say scholarships will be given to marginalised communities," he said.

He claimed that there are highest number of school dropouts among Dalits and Muslims and that the BJP has deliberately ensured that the dropout rate is increased in the Muslim community.