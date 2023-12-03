Telangan Assembly Elections 2023: Key takeaways

Here are key takeaways from the latest trends:

--Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 71.14 per cent. It is 2.56 per cent less than previous assembly polls held in 2018. Last time, the voter turnout was recorded as 73.7 per cent.

-BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is trailing against CM aspirant A Revanth Reddy of Congress in Kamareddy constituency. However, in Gajwel, KCR is maintaining a healthy lead of 14,550 votes against Eatala Rajender of BJP.

-- K T Rama Rao is leading by 29,693 votes against K K Mahender Reddy of Congress in Sircilla. Though he is almost certain to retain the seat, KTR has conceded defeat for its party.

"Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS party two consecutive terms of Government Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck," said KTR

--BRS is leading only in 40 seats and trailing 49 seats

--BRS' ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi is leading in six out of nine seats it contested in and around Hyderabad