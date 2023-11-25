Telangana | A look at the oldest and the youngest CM of the state

Since the formation of the state, KCR who is now 69 years old, has been the only Chief Minister of the state making him both, the youngest and oldest CM.

The BRS president is contesting from two seats. Aside from his home constituency of Gajwel, he will also be contesting from Kamareddy.

KCR will be facing incumbency in the state and the Congress has been aggressively campaigning in the state for a new government. Both the Congress and BJP have accused the KCR government of corruption and unemployment issues in the state and added that his family including his son K T Rama Rao are practising family politics.

Amid all this KCR is very confident of winning the elections and expressed confidence that the BRS will win the 2023 elections with the biggest majority and the Congress will not be able to win even 20 seats in the state.

In the 2018 assembly elections, BRS( then TRS) had won 88 seats out of the 119 member assembly. The Congress had won 19. BJP managed to get just one seat, AIMIM won 7, TDP won 2 and others won 3.