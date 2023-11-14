Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Charminar Assembly Constituency result

In the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, the Charminar constituency in Hyderabad voted on November 30. This year, 3.17 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Telangana polls.

The term of the 119-member Legislative Assembly of Telangana is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024. The last time Assembly elections were held in the state was in December 2018.

Telangana is one of the five states going to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is showcasing immense confidence in winning the 2023 Assembly elections as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, it definitely faces a threat in the form of a unified opposition -- the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which has been taking the bull by the horns.

What happened in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018?

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly Elections, K Chandrashekar Rao's then-TRS party (now, BRS) won the majority after deciding to go for early elections that year, in what was considered a political move aimed to capitalize on the popularity of the party at that time, and eventually extended their tenure. KCR resigned nine months before completing his term and since there was no other majority party, the House was dissolved and elections were announced. It saw the alliance of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and once arch-rivals Congress and CPI, who formed the Praja or Maha Kutami. However, this bloc could not win the polls, and KCR emerged victorious again, forming the government.

Charminar is an assembly constituency situated in Hyderabad.

a) Total electors and voter turnout

For the 2018 Telangana elections, Charminar had 200,427 registered electors. Out of these, 100,849 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 50.32%.

b) Winning candidate and party

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan from the AIMIM emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 53,808 votes.

c) Runner-up candidate and party

T Uma Mahendra from the BJP was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 32,586 votes.

d) Margin details

The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 32.50%.

The Charminar Assembly Constituency data provided above offers a concise snapshot of the electoral outcomes during the 2018 state elections in this part of Telangana.

