Telangana election: A look at seat-sharing strategy and percentage of votes each party garnered in 2018

Telangana is all set for elections on November 30 to elect 119 members. The result of election is scheduled to be declared on December 3.
As the state approaches the date of the assembly election this year, we take a look at the state's performance and review the performance of different parties in 2018 election.
The diagram above shows the parties and the number of seats they won in Telangana.
In 2018 Telangana election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won with 88 seats.
Indian National Congress (INC) won 19 seats, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 2 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 1 seat, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats and Independents won one seat.
The 2018 election led to the alliance of Telugu Desam (TDP), Indian National Congress (INC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Telangana Jana Samithi and came together as part of Praja Kutami for the first time.
(Sources: ECI and India Votes)