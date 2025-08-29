<p>Mangaluru: A case worker attached to the land reforms section of the Puttur Taluk Tahsildar’s office was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000.</p><p>According to the complaint, the uncle of the complainant had been granted 65 cents of land at Nettanige Mudoor village in Puttur taluk under the Akrama Sakrama scheme nearly 27 years ago. </p><p>Owing to ill health, he had executed a will at the Puttur Sub-Registrar’s office, bequeathing the property to the complainant. To sell the said land, a “No Objection Certificate” (NoC) from the Tahsildar was required. Accordingly, in December 2024, the complainant’s uncle had applied for the certificate.</p> .2 Bengaluru police officers among three caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe.<p>When there was no response for months, the complainant visited the Tahsildar’s office on June 26, and inquired with case worker Sunil. It is alleged that Sunil demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for the Tahsildar’s signature and an additional amount for himself.</p><p>Acting on a complaint filed with the Lokayukta police in Mangaluru, a trap was laid. Sunil was caught while accepting Rs 12,000 from the complainant. He was taken into custody and investigations are underway. </p><p>The role of the Puttur Tahsildar, who is reportedly absconding, will also be probed.</p><p>The operation was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (in-charge) Kumarachandra of Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangaluru division, and led by DySP Dr Gana P Kumar, along with Inspectors Bharathi G, Chandrashekhar KN, Ravi Pawar, and others.</p>