Telangana election: How the state voted in the first ever election

Telangana is all set for assembly elections on November 30, to elect all 119 members of the state's legislative assembly. The results will be declared on 3 December 2023.
As the state approaches the date of the assembly election this year, we take a look at how the state voted in its first ever election and see which party won how many seats.
The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election took place on 30 April and 7 May 2014. Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014.
The election was held in two phases, taking place on 30 April in Telangana, and on 7 May in the remainder of Andhra Pradesh.
The diagram above shows how the parties performed in the state and the number of seats each party won.
In the 2014 elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won by 63 seats, Indian National Congress (INC) won 21 seats, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 15 seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 5 seats, YRS Congress Party won 3 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 2 seats.
Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Independents won 1 seat each.
The registered voter turnout in 2014 was 69.0 per cent.
Telangana witnessed its second Legislative Assembly election on 7 December 2018 since the states formation in 2014 where the incumbent Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Telangana Jana Samithi, and Telugu Desam Party were the main contestants in the state election.
(Source: India Votes and Election Commission of India)