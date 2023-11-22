Telangana elections: How the state Assembly came into being

As Telangana approaches its polling date on November 30, with counting scheduled for December 3, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by K Chandrashekar Rao, faces stiff competition from Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
With just a week left before the state goes to polls, DH takes a look at how the Telangana Legislative Assembly came into being.
The Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act was passed by the Parliament of India to formalise the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the creation of the new states of Telangana and residual Andhra Pradesh in 2014. On June 2, 2014, Telangana officially came into existence as the 29th state of India. The new state was given 119 seats in the assembly, while the remaining 175 seats were allocated to Andhra Pradesh.
The inaugural elections for electing representatives to the Telangana Legislative Assembly took place concurrently with the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election on April 30, 2014. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, today the Bharat Rashtra Samiti or BRS) won 63 seats, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 15 seats, the Congress won 21 seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats, and the BJP won 5 seats.
TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao assumed office as the first chief minister of the new state and party leader Sirikonda Madusudhana Chary became the first Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.
In 2018, the assembly was dissolved when CM KCR resigned before the completion of his term. The second assembly elections were held on December 7, 2018, and the BRS won with a greater majority of 88 seats out of 119. The Congress came second with 19 seats, the AIMIM came third with seven seats, while the BJP managed to win only one seat.
The assembly also has one nominated MLA from the Anglo-Indian community, currently Stephenson Elvis from the BRS party.