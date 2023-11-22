Telangana elections: How the state Assembly came into being

As Telangana approaches its polling date on November 30, with counting scheduled for December 3, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by K Chandrashekar Rao, faces stiff competition from Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With just a week left before the state goes to polls, DH takes a look at how the Telangana Legislative Assembly came into being.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act was passed by the Parliament of India to formalise the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the creation of the new states of Telangana and residual Andhra Pradesh in 2014. On June 2, 2014, Telangana officially came into existence as the 29th state of India. The new state was given 119 seats in the assembly, while the remaining 175 seats were allocated to Andhra Pradesh.