<p>Saran: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday joined the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Saran district.</p><p>In a post on X, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said Yadav is a "steadfast ally" in the party's fight against the alleged attempt by the BJP to destroy the country's democracy.</p><p>"This morning, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav Jee joined the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Saran. Welcomed him to this historic movement to protect democracy. He has been a steadfast ally in our fight against the BJP's destruction of our democracy, and a strong voice for the poor and underprivileged in UP and across the country," Venugopal said on the social media platform.</p><p>He also shared photographs of Yadav meeting Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.</p><p>Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, was also present there.</p>.Police arrest man who used abusive language against PM Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.<p>Acharya had contested from Saran in the Lok Sabha polls last year, and failed to win the seat.</p><p>The Samajwadi Party chief, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his sister Rohini Acharya, and other representatives of the INDIA bloc were seen waving at an enthusiastic crowd from an open-top sports utility vehicle in Saran.</p><p>Gandhi launched the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram in Rohtas district on August 17 to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.</p><p>The yatra, supported by all INDIA bloc constituents, will culminate in Patna on September 1.</p><p>The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, West Champaran, Gopalganj, East Champaran, and Siwan districts.</p><p>It will pass through Bhojpur and Patna.</p>