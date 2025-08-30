J&K rains: 3 dead, 2 missing as cloudburst hits remote village in Ramban

<p>Jammu: Three people died while two others are missing after a cloudburst struck a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The cloudburst triggered flash floods in the mountainous Rajgarh, located about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, early on Saturday morning, they said.</p>.7 members of family feared dead in landslide that crushed their house in J&K's Reasi.<p>Rescuers have found the bodies of three people, including two women, who were washed away by the floods, officials said. PTI TAS RUK RUK</p>