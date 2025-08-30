7 members of family feared dead in landslide that crushed their house in J&K's Reasi

<p>Jammu: Seven members of a family are feared dead after a landslide flattened their house in a remote village in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday, officials said.</p>.<p>Heavy rains in the Badder village of Mahore triggered the landslide. A rescue operation is underway to trace the missing family, they said.</p> .Jammu-Srinagar national highway shut due to landslides in Udhampur.<p>According to officials, the owner of the house, Nazir Ahmad, his wife and five minor sons are missing and are feared dead. </p>