Telangana Assembly polls: Constituencies that reported highest NOTA in previous election

The concept of 'None of the above' or NOTA was introduced in India on September 27, 2013. NOTA empowers the voters to reject all the candidates who are contesting the polls. A voter who presses NOTA on the EVM has chosen not to vote for any party as they might have found them unfit to rule, though other reasons like community decision or castes/categories of candidates could also play role.

Let us take a look at the constituencies that reported highest NOTA in previous election:

1. The Wardhanapet Assembly constituency registered the highest number of NOTA in the 2018 Telangana elections. A total of 5864 NOTA votes were recorded in this constituency.

2. Chevella Assembly Segment comes second in the list with a total of 3637 NOTA votes.

3. Ghanpur (Station) recorded 3540 NOTA votes making it the third highest constituency with NOTA votes.

4. The constituency of Husnabad registered 3534 NOTA votes.

5. Khammam was the fifth highest constituency which had the most number of NOTA votes with 3513 NOTA votes being polled here.