Telangana polls: EC withdraws permission given to BRS to distribute funds under 'Rythu Bandhu' Scheme

New Delhi: In a stern message, the Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi installment during the model code of conduct period on certain conditions.

The state was asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition.

Telangana goes to poll on November 30.

"The Commission has observed that T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana ... has not only violated the provisions of MCC (model code of conduct)... but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the ongoing election process," the EC letter to the state chief electoral officer (CEO) read.