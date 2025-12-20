Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russian missiles attack port infrastructure near Ukraine's Odesa, kill seven and injure 15

Odesa, a ⁠focal point of Ukrainian grain ‌and other exports, has been ‌a frequent target of Russian attacks since Russia invaded its smaller neighbour in February ‍2022.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 22:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 22:47 IST
World newsrussia ukraine crisisair strikes

Follow us on :

Follow Us