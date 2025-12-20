<p>A Russian missile attack late on Friday on port infrastructure around Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa killed seven people and injured 15, Ukrainian officials said.</p><p>"In the late evening, Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region with ballistic missiles," Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.</p><p>Kuleba and Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said that, according to preliminary reports, seven people were killed and 15 injured. A source familiar with the matter said the attack was on Pivdennyi -- one of three ports in the area.</p>.Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk of war and peace at marathon news conference.<p>Odesa, a focal point of Ukrainian grain and other exports, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since Russia invaded its smaller neighbour in February 2022.</p><p>The intensity of the attacks has increased in recent days. One strike damaged a bridge southwest of Odesa and cut a major route between the city and the Danube River port of Reni and complicated border crossings to Moldova and Romania.</p>