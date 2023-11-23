Telangana polls: How the state performs in terms of healthcare, education and employment

Telangana has also been climbing the ranks quickly on the NITI Aayog Health Index. The state moved to 3rd rank in 2019-20 from 11th rank in 2015-16. The state’s health sector has, over the years, received accolades for the way it handles issues faced by the public.

Another notable area in the healthcare sector is the KCR Kit Scheme for pregnant women who give birth at a government hospital. The scheme, launched on June 2, 2017, aims to bring down the infant mortality rate and female feticide by providing financial assistance of Rs 12,000 to pregnant women in three phases. If the newborn is a girl, an additional amount of Rs 1,000 is also given to the family. Pregnant women can avail this scheme for a maximum of 2 deliveries. The additional kit provided contains all the basic necessities required to take care of a newborn.

Education

The total number of schools in the state went up to 41,369 in 2021-22 from 40,821 in 2015-16. However, the budgetary allocations for the sector have seen a drastic fall year after year since BRS government assumed power in 2014. A total of Rs 19,093 crore has been allocated for education sector in this year’s state budget. The state spent only 6.24 per cent of its total budget on education in 2022-23 fiscal. This ranges way lower than the all-India average allocation of 15.2 per cent.

The literacy rate of Telangana stands at 66.54 per cent which is lower than the national average.

The government in January 2022 launched the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti-Mana Badi scheme to improve the infrastructure of nearly 26,065 government schools. It has also directed all government schools to take up English as medium of instruction from the academic year 2022-23.