'Intimate relationships' between teachers, students banned at Cambridge: Report

Following the path of Oxford, Cambridge University too has issued a policy against intimate relationships between faculty and students.

"Pursuing or entering into an intimate relationship with any student for whom they have any direct or indirect academic responsibilities” has been forbidden by the university, reported The Telegraph. While there is no official ban on staff having relation with students that they do not teach, the varsity encourages prioritising and safeguarding student welfare.

This step comes after students and teachers at the university have been reportedly involved in intimate relationships with each other that vary from casual flirting and flings to having sexual intercourse.