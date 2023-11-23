Uniform Civil Code by Feb in Assam, will change name of Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar: Himanta

Accusing the BRS and the Congress of following policies to appease the minority, Sarma said that nation is changing for better and there was no place for appeasement politics.

"We will think of the entire nation and not be confined to only one section like the BRS and the Congress. We have to bring change in Telangana," he said.

He claimed that KCR feared to observe the Liberation Day as it would antagonise one section of people and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah will not fear anyone.

Speaking of renaming Hyderabad, he stated that it would take 30 minutes to rename the city to Bhagyanagar once the BJP forms the government in Telangana.

He further said that in Assam, when he visited Madrasas, children told him that they wished to become doctors and engineers. "I explained to the parents that the madrasas did not provide the necessary education to help with their wards' wishes. We have changed all the Madrasas into general schools. Now they are happy,” he said, adding that development means Sab Ka Sath and Sab Ka Vikas.

While campaign in Malakpet, the Assam Chief Minister said that Ram Mandir will be inaugurated at Ayodhya in February, adding that Nehru, Indira, Rajiv and Manmohan Singh could not do this as they feared clashes.

“Modi performed Bhoui Pooja, and now the temple will be inaugurated. Are there any clashes?” he asked, adding that with leader like Modi, people dare not try to create clashes.

Talking about AIMIM leader Owasis support to Hamas, Sarma said, "We can arrange required documents for them. They are free to go to Gaza and fight along with Hamas in war field. But they will not go as they know Hyderabad is safest place and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will support them,” he added.

Referring to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi openly threatening a a police official during a public meeting in Hyderabad, Sarma said it will not be possible if the BJP forms government in the state.