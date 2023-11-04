YS Sharmila takes U-turn, offers unconditional support to Congress

Hyderabad: In a U-turn, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Friday announced her party's unconditional support for Congress in the upcoming polls for the Telangana assembly slated for November 30. A few days ago, after a snub from Congress, Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, announced her party would go alone in the polls.
“In scripting the imminent defeat of BRS, it is felt that the Congress party stands a chance, and any division of anti-incumbency votes at this stage will be a hurdle in dethroning KCR. As per many surveys and ground reports, it is established that our participation in the Assembly elections will directly impact the vote share of Congress in many constituencies,” Sharmila said in a letter to Congress leader and Waynad MP, Rahul Gandhi.
She further said, “Therefore, the YSR Telangana Party has decided to withdraw and not contest in the Telangana Assembly elections. I have taken this important decision in the greater interest of the state and to ensure the greater good of the people.
"The YSR Telangana Party extends unconditional support to the Congress, and we urge all the YSR Telangana Party leaders, cadres, and all YS fans to join forces and strengthen Congress at this crucial juncture for a better Telangana. I pray and wish Congress does well in the upcoming elections.”
Earlier, she had approached Congress with a proposal to merge her party. However, it is learnt that talks between both parties had reached nowhere, and as the poll schedule had been announced by ECI, Sharmila had decided to go alone and conveyed the same to her partymen in a meeting last month.
It was speculated that she would contest from the Palair segment in Khammam district. She had also told the party leaders that there had been a suggestion that she contest from another seat, which she would soon take a call. There were also suggestions that her mother YS Vijayalakshmi, and her evangelist husband Anil Kumar also contest the polls.
On July 8, 2021, Sharmila launched YSRTP, coinciding with the birth anniversary of her CM father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. With the slogan of bringing 'Rajanna Rajyam' of the welfare state, she had also taken out a pada yatra in Telangana and was arrested multiple times by the Telangana police. However, she could not evoke a proper response from the public.
She had also met Congress top brass Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, first in many years after her brother walked out of the grand old party in 2011, to further take forward the proposal to merge YSRTP.