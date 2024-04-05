'Matter will be settled later': Video of Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Yadav warning voters goes viral

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh): A video featuring SP candidate from Budaun Shivpal Yadav has gone viral on social media in which he can be heard saying "we will seek everyone's vote. If you vote for us, it is all right, otherwise, the matter will be settled later".

In the video, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sahaswan Brajesh Yadav and Shivpal's son are also seen on the stage along with him.

The place where Shivpal made the remarks is not clear in the video. The date when he made the remarks is also not clear.

However, SP MLA Brajesh Yadav, who is seen sharing the stage with Shivpal Yadav, on Friday told PTI, "The video has been presented after twisting its content. This video is of March 15, and it was when Shivpal Yadav was going towards Gunnaur. He made the statement in the Bilsi assembly constituency of Budaun."