More to follow, says BJP as BSP MP joins saffron camp

New Delhi/Lucknow: Dealing a blow to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the party's Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) MP joined the BJP in Delhi on Sunday. The development is seen by many as the beginning of desertions from the Kanshiram-founded party.
Resigning his primary membership in the BSP, Ritesh Pandey, a first-time parliamentarian, wrote to Mayawati that despite his efforts, he had been unable to meet top party functionaries for a while.
"For a long time, I have not been called to party meetings and the party leadership is also not communicating with me. I tried to contact and meet you and other top office-bearers but got no results. During this period, I kept meeting the public and workers and continued working in the constituency. I have concluded that the party does not need my services and presence anymore," Pandey wrote in his resignation letter.
Reacting to Pandey's switch, Mayawati said his departure would have no impact on the party's electoral prospects.
In an oblique reference to Pandey’s resignation, Mayawati wrote on X: "BSP MPs have to evaluate themselves whether they took proper care of the people in their constituency. Did they devote time to their field? Did they properly follow the guidelines given from time to time in the interest of the party and the movement?"
There were reports that the BSP had informed Pandey that he would not be renominated this time. According to sources, he is likely to be offered a ticket, most probably Ambedkar Nagar itself, by the saffron party.
Joining the BJP in the presence of party general secretary Tarun Chugh, Pandey said he would strive to help NDA secure 400 seats in the next Lok Sabha.
He had for a while been the leader of the BSP in the 17th Lok Sabha.
Pandey's resignation comes amid speculations about BSP MP Sangeeta Azad's possible switch to the BJP after she met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a few days back.
Azad is an MP from Lalganj (reserved) seat in UP's Azamgarh district. The MP's possible switch would be a huge blow to the BSP as her family wield considerable clout over Dalit voters in Azamgarh and nearby districts.
Saffron party leaders have claimed that a few more BSP MPs could switch loyalty in the coming days. BSP has ten MPs in the current Lok Sabha.
According to sources in the state BJP, several senior leaders of SP, BSP and Congress were in touch with the saffron party and could join it in the days to come.
Earlier, BSP MP from Amroha Danish Ali had indicated that he could join the Congress. Danish Ali, who was suspended from the BSP, had attended senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra'.