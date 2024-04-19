Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nearly 25% polling recorded in Uttarakhand in first 4 hours

Dehradun: Nearly 25 per cent polling was recorded in the first four hours of voting for the Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand on Friday, poll officials here said.

Fifty-five candidates are in the fray for the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Election officials said polling began at 7 am and by 11 am, 24.83 per cent of voters cast their votes.

Haridwar recorded the highest of 26.47 per cent of polling so far, followed by Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar with 26.46 per cent, Pauri Garhwal with 24.43 per cent, Tehri Garhwal with 23.23 per cent and Almora with 22.21 per cent.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was among the first to cast his vote. Dhami, his mother and his wife arrived at the Nagra Terai polling station in Khatima and stood in a queue to exercise their franchise.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister noted that there was great enthusiasm among people.

"Over the last 10 years, Uttarakhand has seen unprecedented development. People of all sections have benefited from it. They will vote to give a third term to Narendra Modi," Dhami said.