Stray dogs within 2 km radius of Corbett Tiger Reserve's boundaries to be vaccinated

Dehradun: Stray dogs in villages within two kilometre radius of the Corbett Tiger Reserve's boundaries in Uttarakhand will be vaccinated against the canine distemper virus so that the disease does not infect tigers and elephants of the reserve.

The vaccination drive will be conducted as part of a central government funded pilot project for better health of wildlife, said Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR).

Canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of dogs.